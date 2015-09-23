Imperial says 2015 capital spend will come in below C$4 bln budget

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 23 Imperial Oil, Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer, said on Wednesday its total 2015 capital expenditures will be a couple of million dollars under the C$4 billion ($3.01 billion)budgeted for the year.
Speaking at an investor day in Toronto, Imperial chief executive Rich Kruger said the company had been able to renegotiate third party contracts and enhance productivity. ($1 = 1.3283 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.