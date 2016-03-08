Imperial Oil to sell 497 retail stations for C$2.8 bln

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
March 8 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No. 2 integrated oil producer and refiner, said it agreed to sell 497 remaining company-owned Esso retail stations for about C$2.8 billion ($2.09 billion).
The buyers include Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, 7-Eleven Canada Inc and Parkland Fuel Corp, the company said on Tuesday.
Imperial Oil, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , said it expects the sales to close by the year-end. ($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).