Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 24 Imperial Oil's Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta will start planned maintenance next month, two sources said on Wednesday.
Both sources said the company was in the process of bringing more workers on site for the maintenance, with one source adding it was expected to last around five weeks.
There were no details on the expected production impact on the 210,000 barrel per day project. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.