Imperial Oil says completes maintenance at Kearl oil sands mine

BRIEF-Northern Trust wins GB£6.7 bln mandate from Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee
* Northern trust wins GB£6.7 billion mandate from Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 30 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday it has completed a two-week major maintenance turnaround at its 110,000 barrel per day Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta.
Imperial 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp said work was carried out over the last two weeks of September and involved maintenance on the ore preparation plant and other systems. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Northern trust wins GB£6.7 billion mandate from Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as Brazil's No. 3 listed bank cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments and lackluster fee and interest income performance.
SAO PAULO, April 27 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, posted net income that missed estimates in the first quarter, reflecting the impact of heavy rains that hampered output in a key mine and increasing financial expenses.