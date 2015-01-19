Imperial readies production from 40,000 bpd oil sands expansion

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 19 Imperial Oil Ltd
, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner,
said on Monday it has begun injecting steam at the 40,000 barrel
per day Nabiye expansion of its Cold Lake oil sands project in
northern Alberta and expects first oil from the project by the
end of March.
Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company, said the
project's facilities were commissioned on schedule at the
beginning of the month and steam injection, used to liquefy the
tarry bitumen deposits so they can flow to the surface, has
begun.
While the company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp
, says first oil from the expansion project will come
during the current quarter, it does not expect the expansion to
reach full output until later in 2015.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Diane Craft)