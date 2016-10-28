版本:
Imperial Oil's profit more than doubles on asset sale gain

Oct 28 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, said on Friday its quarterly profit more than doubled due to a C$716 million ($535.01 million) gain from the sale of some of its retail sites.

The company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income shot up to C$1 billion, or C$1.18 per share, in the third quarter, from C$479 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's sale of retail sites for C$2.8 billion, announced in the first quarter, is expected to close by the end of the year.

Total revenue and other income rose 4 percent to C$7.44 billion.

($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

