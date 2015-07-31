Imperial Oil's profit plunges 90 pct

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
July 31 Imperial Oil Ltd , Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 90 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by the slump in crude prices and a tax-related charge.
The company, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, took a C$320 million ($245.3 million) charge in the second quarter due to an increase in Alberta's corporate tax rate.
Imperial's net income fell to C$120 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from C$1.23 billion, or C$1.45 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 27 percent to C$7.30 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.