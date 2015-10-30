Imperial Oil profit nearly halves due to oil price crash

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Integrated Canadian oil producer Imperial Oil Ltd, reported a 49 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by weak crude oil prices.
Net income fell to C$479 million ($364 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$936 million, or C$1.10 per share, a year earlier.
The company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said revenue fell 26 percent to C$7.16 billion. ($1 = C$1.3162) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.