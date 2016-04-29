Canada's Imperial Oil reports quarterly loss

April 29 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's
integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a quarterly loss,
compared with a year ago profit as lower global crude prices
continue to hurt its results.
The company's net loss was C$101 million ($80.65 million),
or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the first-quarter ended March
31, compared with a net income of C$421 million, or 50 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp
, said total revenue fell 15.8 percent to C$5.22 billion.
($1 = 1.2524 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)