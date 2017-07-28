FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 小时前
Imperial Oil posts smaller quarterly loss
2017年7月28日 / 中午12点09分 / 19 小时前

Imperial Oil posts smaller quarterly loss

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier when it took charges related to the Alberta wildfires.

The company posted a net loss of C$77 million ($61.42 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$181 million, or 21 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Imperial Oil, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , said revenue rose 12.6 percent to C$7.03 billion.

$1 = 1.2536 Canadian dollars Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

