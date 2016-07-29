CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Imperial Oil posts loss due to impact of Alberta wildfires

(In paragraph 3, corrects currency to Canadian dollar from US dollar)

July 29Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a quarterly loss due to the impact of wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Imperial, in which Exxon Mobil Corp holds a 69.6 percent stake, said its gross production averaged 329,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the second quarter, compared with 344,000 boepd, a year ago.

The Alberta wildfires reduced output by about 60,000 barrels per day and net income by an estimated C$170 million, Imperial said on Friday.

Like many of its peers operating in northern Alberta's oil sands, Imperial was forced to shut down its Kearl project in May as a precaution against the wildfires.

Imperial is now ramping up Kearl to full capacity of 220,000 barrels per day.

The company reported net loss of C$181 million ($137.57 million), or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$120 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Total revenue and other income fell 14.4 percent to C$6.25 billion in the quarter. ($1 = 1.3157 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Nia Williams; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)