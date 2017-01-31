Imperial Oil profit jumps on C$988 mln asset-sale gain

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
Jan 31 Imperial Oil Ltd's profit shot up in the fourth quarter, helped by a C$988 million gain from the sale of its retail sites.
The company, which is about 70 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income rose to C$1.44 billion ($1.10 billion), or C$1.70 per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$102 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Imperial Oil, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, said last March it would sell its remaining company-owned Esso retail stations to five fuel distributors for about C$2.8 billion.
The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 35.5 percent to C$8.44 billion. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: