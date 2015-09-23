Imperial says Syncrude project to be back to normal by month-end

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 23 Imperial Oil said on Wednesday the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta is expected to be fully up and running by the end of September after a fire last month shut down some production at the facility.
Imperial is one of seven partners in the Syncrude joint venture, which also includes Canadian Oil Sands, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil, CNOOC Ltd subsidiary Nexen, Sinopec and Suncor Energy. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.