Imperial says Syncrude project to be back to normal by month-end

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 23 Imperial Oil said on Wednesday the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta is expected to be fully up and running by the end of September after a fire last month shut down some production at the facility.

Imperial is one of seven partners in the Syncrude joint venture, which also includes Canadian Oil Sands, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil, CNOOC Ltd subsidiary Nexen, Sinopec and Suncor Energy. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)