Imperial Tobacco to buy US cigarette brands for $7.1 bln

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
LONDON, July 15 Imperial Tobacco Group plans to buy U.S. cigarette brands including Winston and Kool for $7.1 billion as part of Reynolds American's $27.4 billion purchase of Lorillard.
Imperial's purchase, meant to ease antitrust concerns from the marriage of the United States' No. 2 and No. 3 tobacco firms, also includes Maverick, Salem and the international and U.S. rights to the nation's leading e-cigarette brand, blu.
After adjusting for the present value of tax benefits, expected at $1.5 billion, Imperial said the net price of $5.6 billion implies a multiple of 6.9 times the brands' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
Reynolds, maker of Camel cigarettes, agreed on Tuesday to buy Newport-maker Lorillard, for $68.88 per share, or $27.4 billion. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms