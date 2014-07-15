BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says to buy some Reynolds American assets for $7.1 bln

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
July 15 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc :
* Subsidiary of Imperial Tobacco Group Plc has entered into a purchase agreement with Reynolds American Inc
* Assets are to be acquired for a consideration of $7.1 billion (£4.2 bln) following proposed acquisition of Lorillard by Reynolds
* After adjusting for present value of expected tax benefits of about $1.5 billion, net acquisition cost of $5.6 billion(£3.3 bln) implies a multiple of 6.9 times EBITDA
* Enlarged US business will be about 24 pct of combined tobacco net revenues
* Deal expected to be significantly EPS enhancing in first full year post completion
* Cigarette brands will be acquired excluding historic product liabilities which are subject to an indemnity from Reynolds
* Deal is expected to offer a return of over 10 pct, well in excess of Imperial's cost of capital in its first full year
* Imperial's intention to increase dividends by at least 10 pct for financial year 2014 is unchanged
* Consideration will be met in cash from new committed bank facilities already put in place
* May consider options to refinance all or a portion of these facilities ahead of closing of transaction
* Main bank facility has been renegotiated on attractive terms, with a new five year term until 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms