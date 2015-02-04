Imperial Tobacco widens e-cigarette strategy with new brand

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 4 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
is launching a new e-cigarette in France next week, giving the
big tobacco firm a lifestyle brand in addition to its existing
brand Puritane, marketed more as a healthcare product.
The new brand called Jai will be sold in tobacconist shops,
while Puritane is sold online and exclusively behind the counter
at Britain's Boots pharmacy chain, which is owned by Walgreens
Boots Alliance Inc.
"We believe there are different consumer groups with
different needs," said Heidi Theys, head of vaping category
development at Imperial's Fontem Ventures unit, which sells
non-tobacco products.
Imperial's move highlights the growing division in the
nascent industry for nicotine alternatives. Some products, such
as Puritane and British American Tobacco Plc's Voke
device aim to be positioned as stop-smoking devices. Most
others, such as BAT's Vype and Lorillard Inc's blu, are
marketed as trendy alternatives to smoking.
There is no long-term data on the health effects of
e-cigarettes, and they are still the subject of great debate
among public health experts.
Fontem has an application pending with Britain's Medicines
and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to have
Puritane approved as a medical device, which would allow it to
make claims related to health or smoking cessation, but possibly
limit its appeal as a fashionable accessory. Voke has MHRA
approval.
Imperial agreed in July to buy blu, a top U.S. brand, as
part of a $7.1 billion cigarette deal aimed at easing Reynolds
American Inc's acquisition of Lorillard. Once that deal
closes, Imperial would have a big footprint in e-cigarettes in
the United States and the United Kingdom, its home market.
It is launching Jai on Monday in France, another large
market for e-cigarettes, and expects to launch in Italy by the
end of the month.
