UPDATE 1-Imperial Tobacco reports some revenue improvement

(Adds executive, analyst comments, share activity)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON May 6 Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group
reported a slight acceleration in revenue on Wednesday
as consumer spending picked up in some markets.
Shares of the company, whose brands include Davidoff and
Gauloises, were up 2.6 percent by 0847 GMT.
Underlying tobacco net revenue was flat in the six months to
31 March, versus a 1 percent decline in the first quarter. Price
increases, put through as lower gas prices were supporting
consumer spending, contributed 5 percent.
Imperial said it was on track to meet its targets for 2015,
which include increasing its dividend by at least 10 percent.
"The second quarter accelerated a bit," said Morningstar
analyst Phil Gorham. "Pricing looks like it's sticking."
The company cited improvements in markets including Britain,
Spain and France.
The number of cigarettes sold fell 5 percent in the first
half, with particular weakness in Iraq, due to geopolitical
instability, and Vietnam, due to illicit trade.
Like all tobacco companies, Imperial faces falling sales as
people cut back on smoking due to tighter budgets, tax increases
and growing health consciousness. The company expects price
increases to offset volume declines in the second half of the
year.
Imperial also said it expects to close its $7.1 billion
acquisition of certain U.S. brands in the second half of this
year, pending U.S. antitrust approval of a related deal between
Reynolds American and Lorillard. It expects that
approval this spring.
Imperial may be open to tweaking the terms of the deal if
required, though Chief Executive Alison Cooper does not think it
will be necessary.
"We have an agreed deal that we've already put in place with
Reynolds ...(we) still expect completion this spring," she told
reporters.
"Clearly around the edges there may be things that we'd look
at but I really don't expect any material change," she said.
In Imperial's home market, the United Kingdom, Cooper said
the company was still considering whether to bring a lawsuit
against the government over a law requiring "plain packaging" of
cigarettes.
Regarding this week's national election in Britain, Cooper
declined to say which party she preferred. Another Imperial
executive said the company was likely to raise prices if the
Labour party succeeded in pushing through a new tobacco levy.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely/ Ruth
Pitchford)