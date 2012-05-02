Imperial Oil eyeing Canadian LNG plant

CALGARY, Alberta May 2 Imperial Oil Ltd
is considering joining a growing number of companies
planning liquefied natural gas plants on Canada's West Coast as
a way to boost returns on vast reserves of natural gas in
British Columbia and Alberta, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Imperial CEO Bruce March told reporters after the company's
annual meeting that planning for such a development is still in
the "very early days."
He said that gas reserves in Canada's far north may be
suitable for LNG development with economics for the long-delayed
Mackenzie Valley gas pipeline to southern markets in question.