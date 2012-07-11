Imperial plans new oil sands project near Kearl

* Aspen project would be two 40,000 bpd phases
* Next equipment for Kearl to be built in Edmonton
CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 Imperial Oil Ltd
is planning a large, steam-assisted oil sands project
near its C$28 billion ($27 billion) Kearl mining development in
northern Alberta, which is set to start producing later this
year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The Aspen development, located south of Kearl, is one of a
number of initiatives that the company, the Canadian affiliate
of Exxon Mobil Corp, has in the planning stages as it
looks to double its production by the end of this decade.
"It's land that we acquired a long time ago. It will
probably come in two 40,000 barrel a day stages in the decade of
2020 and beyond," Imperial CEO Bruce March told reporters after
speaking to the TD Securities Energy Conference.
The C$10.9 billion first phase of Kearl is expected to start
pumping 110,000 barrels a day of bitumen from the oil sands in
the fourth quarter of this year.
After high-profile disputes with regulators and residents
that caused delays in moving the huge pieces of equipment for
Kearl along highways in Idaho and Montana, the company is now
doing final assembly of about 20 modules in Edmonton. That
should be completed by the end of this month, March said.
Imperial has secured shop space in Edmonton for fabrication
of the equipment for the next phases of Kearl, rather than
importing from Asia, to avoid similar hold-ups, he said. Kearl
is designed to eventually produce 345,000 bpd.