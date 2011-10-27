版本:
2011年 10月 27日

UPDATE 1-Imperial Oil Q3 profit rises on output, price

Oct 27 Imperial Oil Ltd's quarterly profit more than doubled helped by higher crude price and production.

Net income for the third quarter was C$859 million ($847 million), or C$1.01 a share, compared with C$418 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

The average price of brent crude oil was $113.46 a barrel in the third quarter, up 48 percent.

Production rose 5 percent to average 296,000 barrels of gross oil-equivalent a day.

Upstream net income in the third quarter rose 53 percent, while downstream revenue rose 34 percent, and chemical revenue, the smallest contributor among the three, rose 61 percent.

Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund its development projects, from operating activities was C$1.66 billion, an increase of C$693 million from last year.

Shares of the company, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , were trading up 2 percent at C$42.92 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

($1 = 1.014 Canadian Dollars)

