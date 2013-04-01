Kearl oil sands start-up within days-Imperial

CALGARY, Alberta, April 1 Imperial Oil Ltd expects to start producing marketable diluted bitumen from its C$12.9 billion ($12.69 billion) Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta in "the next few days," a spokesman said on Monday.

The company had previously targeted a first-quarter start-up for the 110,000 barrel a day first phase of Kearl.

"Obviously with an operation like this, start-up is a sequential process. We're much more focused on making sure we do things at the right time," Imperial's Pius Rolheiser said.

Imperial must first fill storage tanks and the pipeline from the facility, a process analysts expect to take as much as 90 days.