Kearl oil sands start-up within days-Imperial

CALGARY, Alberta, April 1 Imperial Oil Ltd
expects to start producing marketable diluted bitumen
from its C$12.9 billion ($12.69 billion) Kearl oil sands project
in northern Alberta in "the next few days," a spokesman said on
Monday.
The company had previously targeted a first-quarter start-up
for the 110,000 barrel a day first phase of Kearl.
"Obviously with an operation like this, start-up is a
sequential process. We're much more focused on making sure we do
things at the right time," Imperial's Pius Rolheiser said.
Imperial must first fill storage tanks and the pipeline from
the facility, a process analysts expect to take as much as 90
days.