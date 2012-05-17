Imperial has had some interest in Canada refinery

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta May 17 Imperial Oil Ltd has had some expressions of interest in its Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, oil refinery and has compiled a list of more than 24 companies that could be potential buyers, an executive said on Thursday.
Gilles Courtemanche, Imperial's vice-president of refining and supply, told reporters it is hard to put a value on the 88,000 barrel a day plant, partly because of difficult conditions for Atlantic Basin refining.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.