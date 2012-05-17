版本:
Imperial has had some interest in Canada refinery

CALGARY, Alberta May 17 Imperial Oil Ltd has had some expressions of interest in its Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, oil refinery and has compiled a list of more than 24 companies that could be potential buyers, an executive said on Thursday.

Gilles Courtemanche, Imperial's vice-president of refining and supply, told reporters it is hard to put a value on the 88,000 barrel a day plant, partly because of difficult conditions for Atlantic Basin refining.

