Imperial's Nova Scotia refinery garners buyer interest

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 2 Potential buyers are interested in Imperial Oil Ltd's 88,000 barrel per day Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, refinery, which the company put on the auction block in May as it struggled with weak margins, Imperial Chief Executive Bruce March said on Tuesday.

"We've been through a nonbinding phase, looking to identify potential interested acquiring parties. We've entered a binding phase and we've got multiple parties that are interested," March told reporters after giving a speech to a business audience. He declined to characterize the interested parties, saying it is a private process.