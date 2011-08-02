UPDATE 1-Imperial brings replacement fuel into Nova Scotia

* Cargoes have started to arrive in Dartmouth, N.S.

* Fuels sourced internationally, domestically

* Refinery seen down for several weeks

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 2 Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) said on Tuesday that cargoes of fuel have started to arrive in Nova Scotia to replace volumes lost due to a longer-than-expected outage of its Dartmouth refinery that caused some service stations to run dry.

Imperial, the Canadian affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), has sourced the cargoes from both domestic and international suppliers, spokesman Jon Harding said.

The company advanced planned maintenance of the 82,000 barrel a day plant after a power outage knocked it off line in late July, it said. It will be down for several weeks, Harding said.

"We've been successful in arranging those additional supplies to address a longer-than-expected outage," he said. "Domestic and international cargoes have begun arriving at Dartmouth. They'll bridge our supply position until our refinery restarts after the maintenance."

Harding said he did not know how many gas stations ran out of fuel on the Canadian August long weekend, a busy holiday driving period.

CBC reported that drivers in the region have been plagued with fuel shortages since late last week. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)