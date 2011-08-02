UPDATE 1-Imperial brings replacement fuel into Nova Scotia

* Cargoes have started to arrive in Dartmouth, N.S.
* Fuels sourced internationally, domestically
* Refinery seen down for several weeks
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 2 Imperial Oil Ltd
(IMO.TO) said on Tuesday that cargoes of fuel have started to
arrive in Nova Scotia to replace volumes lost due to a
longer-than-expected outage of its Dartmouth refinery that
caused some service stations to run dry.
Imperial, the Canadian affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corp
(XOM.N), has sourced the cargoes from both domestic and
international suppliers, spokesman Jon Harding said.
The company advanced planned maintenance of the 82,000
barrel a day plant after a power outage knocked it off line in
late July, it said. It will be down for several weeks, Harding
said.
"We've been successful in arranging those additional
supplies to address a longer-than-expected outage," he said.
"Domestic and international cargoes have begun arriving at
Dartmouth. They'll bridge our supply position until our
refinery restarts after the maintenance."
Harding said he did not know how many gas stations ran out
of fuel on the Canadian August long weekend, a busy holiday
driving period.
CBC reported that drivers in the region have been plagued
with fuel shortages since late last week.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)