UPDATE 1-Imperial Oil's Nova Scotia refinery restarting

* Full rates expected in several days

* Shutdown began in late July

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 15 Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) said on Monday its Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, refinery was restarting after more than two weeks of planned maintenance that contributed to some fuel shortages on Canada's East Coast.

The 82,000 barrel a day refinery is producing some gasoline, but it will take several days before output returns to capacity rates, Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said.

"They are in a planned, staged restart," Harding said.

Late last month, the company advanced planned maintenance at the refinery after a power outage knocked it off line.

That caused some filling stations in the region to run dry during Canada's Aug. 1 long weekend before Imperial brought in cargoes of fuel from domestic and international sources.

Imperial is 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N). (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)