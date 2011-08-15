UPDATE 1-Imperial Oil's Nova Scotia refinery restarting

* Full rates expected in several days
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 15 Imperial Oil Ltd
(IMO.TO) said on Monday its Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, refinery
was restarting after more than two weeks of planned maintenance
that contributed to some fuel shortages on Canada's East
Coast.
The 82,000 barrel a day refinery is producing some
gasoline, but it will take several days before output returns
to capacity rates, Imperial spokesman Jon Harding said.
"They are in a planned, staged restart," Harding said.
Late last month, the company advanced planned maintenance
at the refinery after a power outage knocked it off line.
That caused some filling stations in the region to run dry
during Canada's Aug. 1 long weekend before Imperial brought in
cargoes of fuel from domestic and international sources.
Imperial is 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp
(XOM.N).
