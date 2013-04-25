版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 20:12 BJT

Imperial Oil profit falls on lower prices

April 25 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No. 2 oil producer and refiner, reported a 21 percent fall in first-quarter profit due to lower prices and increased refinery maintenance.

Net income fell to C$798 million ($777 million), or 94 Canadian cents per share, from C$1.02 billion, or C$1.19 per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐