UPDATE 1-Imperial Oil profit falls on lower crude prices

* Profit falls 13 pct to C$635 million
* Oil output falls 5.2 percent
* Downstream profit nearly quadruples
* Shares rise 0.8 pct
CALGARY, Alberta, July 26 Imperial Oil Ltd
, Canada's No. 2 oil producer and refiner, said on
Thursday its second-quarter profit dropped 13 percent due to
weaker oil and gas prices and maintenance work at its refineries
and oil sands operations.
Net income fell to C$635 million ($622.9 million), or 75
Canadian cents a share, from C$726 million, or 85 Canadian cents
a share, a year earlier.
Imperial, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, is
known for its national chain of Esso brand gas stations and is
one of the largest investors in Alberta's oil sands. Along with
a stake in the Syncrude Canada Ltd oils sands operation, the
company operates the 155,000 barrel per day Cold Lake oil sands
project and will open the first 110,000 bpd phase of its Kearl
oil sands mine by year-end.
Imperial said it sold its output of bitumen from the oil
sands at an average price of C$56.90 a barrel in the quarter, 17
percent less than it fetched a year earlier. Maintenance work at
Syncrude and Cold Lake also cut into production.
As well, maintenance at three of its refineries during the
quarter reduced throughput from its downstream operations but
high refining profit margins in the quarter pushed earnings from
the downstream operations up nearly four-fold to C$232 million.
"Overall the quarter was mixed as production was well short
of expectations while the downstream posted another strong
quarter despite meaningful downtime," Andrew Potter, an analyst
at CIBC World Markets, wrote in a research note.
In the second quarter, Imperial produced 236,000 bpd from
its oil sands and conventional oil and natural-gas liquids
operations, down 5.2 percent from the year-before quarter.
Natural gas production fell to 195 million cubic feet per
day from 257 mmcf a year earlier.
Refinery throughput dropped 3.3 percent to 384,000 bpd.
Imperial's revenue fell to C$7.51 billion from C$7.77
billion, in the year-earlier period.
Imperial shares were up 36 Canadian cents at C$42.77 at
midmorning on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.