版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 21:51 BJT

Imperial Oil says Sarnia refinery returning to normal operations

Oct 31 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Wednesday that all units at its 121,000 barrel per day refinery at Sarnia, Ontario, were returning to normal service after being shut a day earlier due to a power outage caused by super-storm Sandy.

Imperial said there were no other effects on its operations from the power outage.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐