UPDATE 2-Imperial Tobacco to launch e-cigarettes to counter falling sales

By Martinne Geller
LONDON Nov 5 Imperial Tobacco Group
said cost cuts and the launch of electronic cigarettes would
help deliver "modest" growth for the new year as it posted
slightly better than expected earnings.
Imperial, and its rivals such as Philip Morris International
and British American Tobacco are grappling with
declining sales in a number of markets due to increasing
government regulation and more health-aware consumers, as well
as smuggling and an economic downturn.
They are investing in electronic cigarettes, battery-powered
metal tubes that turn nicotine-laced liquid into vapour, which
are gaining popularity among those looking for smoking
alternatives.
Imperial Chief Executive Alison Cooper said the "modest"
growth for the fiscal year which began on Oct.1 was likely to
come in lower than the 6 percent increase in adjusted earnings
per share that Imperial generated in fiscal 2013.
"For our current year to September 2014, I am not assuming
any improvement in the market environment, but clearly one can
hope," she said.
Imperial, the world's No. 4 international tobacco company by
market share, said it would launch two electronic cigarettes in
fiscal 2014, without giving details.
It also plans to increase dividends ahead of adjusted
earnings by at least 10 percent per year over the medium term,
and said its cost-cutting programme was on track to yield
savings of 300 million pounds per year from September 2018.
It said it expected savings of around 60 million pounds
($95.71 million) in 2014.
Shares in the company, known for its Davidoff and Gauloises
Blondes cigarettes, were up 2 percent at 2357 pence at 1340 GMT,
against a 0.6 percent decline in the FTSE 100 index.
"The actual quality of the results and (guidance on) how the
business is going to be managed in 2014 ... is superior to
people's expectations," said Chris Wickham, an analyst with
Oriel Securities.
Imperial said its long-time chairman, Iain Napier, would
resign following the firm's annual meeting in February. He will
be replaced by Deputy Chairman Mark Williamson.
In fiscal 2013, earnings were 210.7 pence per share, ahead
of analysts' expectations for 209.4 pence, according to a
company-provided consensus.
Group revenue edged down to 28.27 billion pounds in 2013,
from 28.57 billion in 2012.