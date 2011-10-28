CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Imperva sees IPO priced at $14-$16/shr

(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that the entities listed are stockholders, not selling stockholders)

* Plans to invest part of proceeds in majority-owned unit

* Will list shares on NYSE under symbol 'IMPV'

Oct 28 Data security solutions provider Imperva Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to price its initial public offering at $14-$16 per share.

In June, Imperva had filed to raise up to $75 million in its common stock offering.

The San Francisco Bay Area-based company has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'IMPV'.

The offering is being underwritten by J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Lazard Capital Markets and Pacific Crest Securities.

The stockholders of the company include entities associated with Accel Partners, Greylock Partners, U.S. Venture Partners and Venrock.

Imperva plans to invest part of the proceeds generated in its majority-owned unit, Incapsula, it said in the filing.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)