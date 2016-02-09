Imperva tackles internal threats to maintain sales momentum

* Imperva sees 2016 revenue growth slowing

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Feb 9 Cybersecurity firm Imperva sees its sales growth slowing to around 30 percent this year and will aim to tap a growing market for threats originating inside big companies.

Driven by its products to protect applications and databases from cyber attacks, the U.S.-Israeli firm's sales rose a more than expected 43 percent in 2015 to $234 million.

While it last week forecast a more modest 30 percent growth this year, CEO Anthony Bettencourt believes that could prove conservative, especially since Imperva initially projected 20 percent revenue growth for 2015.

"We would be disappointed if we hit (just) 30 percent," he told Reuters.

In forecasting revenue of $302-$307 million this year, Imperva is betting that its subscriptions for more traditional software to prevent outside attacks on websites and web applications - up 97 percent in 2015 - will keep growing.

Its shares jumped 84 percent between 2013 and 2015 but have slumped almost 44 percent this year after a number of analysts cut their target prices. Some 30 percent has been shed in the last three sessions alone following its fourth-quarter financial results and the shares slipped a further one percent to $35.53 on Tuesday.

Analysts believe Imperva's success last year was somewhat inflated by unusually high security spending levels.

"The level of top-line upside is likely to slow - as we started to see in the fourth quarter - against a more normalised spending environment ... while some of the newer solutions will require continued investment in operating and capital expenditures," Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Gorham wrote in a client note.

She rates Imperva "equal weight" and last week lowered her target price to $53 from $65. Similarly, Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal cut his target to $70 from $80.

Imperva, which competes against IBM, F5 Networks and Akamai Technologies, was set up in 2002 by three Israelis including Shlomo Kramer, who co-founded network security firm Check Point Software Technologies. Kramer owns 14 percent of Imperva.

A new revenue driver is expected to be CounterBreach, a product launched late in 2015 to prevent attacks coming from within companies. These could come from rogue employees, accidents or stem from malware.

The big fear is that employee credentials can be stolen.

"If you have someone's credentials, if it goes undetected they can take whatever they want," Bettencourt said. "Everyone is worried about credential theft now."

The software applies machine learning and has the ability to monitor a company's network and data access and understand what files are being accessed. If a breach is identified, deception and other technologies kick in.

