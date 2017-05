Jan 21 Implenia AG :

* Secures new infrastructure contracts in Norway worth around 21 million Swiss francs ($24 million)

* Contracts include combined bridge and road project on R3 highway in Alvdal for around 10 million Swiss francs and building a continuous girder bridge over Stjordal river near Trondheim airport for around 11 million Swiss francs

