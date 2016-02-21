版本:
Affentranger to stay at Implenia 2 more years - paper

ZURICH Feb 21 Implenia Chief Executive Officer Anton Affentranger will remain at the construction company for two years, he told a Swiss newspaper.

Affentranger told NZZ am Sonntag his relationship with former chairman Hubert Achermann had grown "cool" prior to the latter's resignation with immediate effect at the beginning of February.

With the boardroom shuffle, Affentranger said he had reassured remaining members that he was available to lead Implenia for the medium term.

"I see a time horizon of two years in which I'll stay at Implenia," he said. "I'm hoping that's enough time for the board to agree to an internal plan of succession."

Achermann is being replaced by former Credit Suisse banker Hans-Ulrich Meister.

(Reporting by John Miller)

