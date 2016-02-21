Affentranger to stay at Implenia 2 more years - paper

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
ZURICH Feb 21 Implenia Chief Executive Officer Anton Affentranger will remain at the construction company for two years, he told a Swiss newspaper.
Affentranger told NZZ am Sonntag his relationship with former chairman Hubert Achermann had grown "cool" prior to the latter's resignation with immediate effect at the beginning of February.
With the boardroom shuffle, Affentranger said he had reassured remaining members that he was available to lead Implenia for the medium term.
"I see a time horizon of two years in which I'll stay at Implenia," he said. "I'm hoping that's enough time for the board to agree to an internal plan of succession."
Achermann is being replaced by former Credit Suisse banker Hans-Ulrich Meister.
(Reporting by John Miller)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)