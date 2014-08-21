BRIEF-Implenia says reported revenue of CHF 1.413 bln for H1 2014

Aug 21 Implenia AG :
* Says On track overall in the first half of 2014
* Says reported revenue of CHF 1.413 billion for H1 2014,
practically same as
for first six months of previous year (CHF 1.408 billion).
* Says H1 operating income of CHF 26.4 million (-12.2%) is
lower than the
figure recorded for the first half of 2013
* Says pending orders came to CHF 3.475 billion as at 30 June,
which is 7.2%
higher than a year before
* Says group's operating income for 2014 as a whole will exceed
CHF 100 million
* Says is sticking to the medium-term EBIT target of CHF
140-150 million that
it defined in 2013
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage