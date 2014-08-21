BRIEF-Implenia says reported revenue of CHF 1.413 bln for H1 2014

Aug 21 Implenia AG : * Says On track overall in the first half of 2014 * Says reported revenue of CHF 1.413 billion for H1 2014, practically same as

for first six months of previous year (CHF 1.408 billion). * Says H1 operating income of CHF 26.4 million (-12.2%) is lower than the

figure recorded for the first half of 2013 * Says pending orders came to CHF 3.475 billion as at 30 June, which is 7.2%

higher than a year before * Says group's operating income for 2014 as a whole will exceed CHF 100 million * Says is sticking to the medium-term EBIT target of CHF 140-150 million that

it defined in 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage