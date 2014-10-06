版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 6日 星期一 23:46 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia AG says road construction contract for around CHF 96 million awarded to KiRu joint venture

Oct 6 Implenia AG

* Says road construction contract for around 96 million Swiss francs awarded to joint venture lead-managed by Implenia

* Says KiRu joint venture lead-managed by Implenia was awarded contract to renovate 10-kilometre stretch of road between Rubigen and Kiesen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
