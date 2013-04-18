CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Impregilo says $560 mln contract cancelled

(Corrects the value of the contract to $560 million, not 560
million euros)
MILAN, April 18 Italian builder Impregilo
said on Thursday Minera Panama has cancelled a
contract for the 'Mina del Cobre' project in Panama with a total
value of $560 million.
The client announced that the entire project is being
re-assessed following First Quantum Minerals'
acquisition of Inmet Mining Corporation, Impregilo said
in a statement.
The project envisaged the construction of service and access
roads to the mine which is located some 120 km from Panama City.
The contract was assigned to the joint-venture
Impregilo-Salini in January.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark and
Gerald E. McCormick)