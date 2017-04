MILAN, July 29 Italy's Impregilo said on Monday it would lead a consortium for a $6 billion project to build part of a subway system for the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

The government plans to develop a six-line metro system with driverless trains at an overall cost of $22.5 billion.

Impregilo won the contract along with Ansaldo STS, Bombardier and Larsen & Toubro.