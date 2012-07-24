Impregilo signs $650 mln deal with U.S. builder

MILAN, July 24 Italy's biggest builder Impregilo said on Tuesday it had won with other two companies a contract worth $650 million to build a bridge in California.

The deal - which Impregilo won together with U.S.-based Shimmick Construction and Spain's FCC Construction - will see the Italian company take a 30 percent share in the building of the 'Gerald Desmond' bridge in Long Island.

Italian construction group Salini won boardroom control of peer Impregilo last week, sidelining long-standing rival investor Gavio and advancing its ambitions to merge with the domestic market leader.