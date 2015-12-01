Express Scripts backs Imprimis' $1 pill over $750 Daraprim

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 1 Express Scripts Holding Co
, the largest U.S. drug benefit manager, has improved
access to a much cheaper competitor to Daraprim, an
anti-infective medication that became a poster child for
excessive drug pricing after its cost rose 5000 percent
overnight.
Express Scripts said it has added the drug's maker,
compounding pharmacy Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, to its
network of pharmacies and is working with doctors to make it
easy for them to choose Imprimis' $1 pill instead of Daraprim at
$750 a pill.
Imprimis combines pyrimethamine, the chemical name for the
active ingredient in Daraprim, with a form of folic acid called
leucovorin. The drug can be ordered to be delivered by mail and
the pharmacy will submit the claim to Express Scripts, the
company said.
The treatment is often used in patients who have the HIV
virus and Express Scripts said it is working with both the
Infectious Disease Society of America and the HIV Medicine
Association on informing doctors about the competitor.
Daraprim is made by Turing Pharmaceuticals, which acquired
the rights to make the 62-year old Daraprim and then raised its
price from $13.50 per pill to $750 per pill. Imprimis began
compounding the drug in October in response to the price
increase.
Last week Turing said it would cut the price by about 50
percent for hospitals, which handle about 80 percent of cases of
toxoplasmosis encephalitis, the dangerous infection that
Daraprim treats.
Express Scripts Chief Medical Officer Steve Miller said the
company has taken on makers of high-priced treatments for
hepatitis C and cholesterol to try to lower prices.
"When there are these painpoints in healthcare that our
patients and our clients identify, we want to be part of that
solution," Miller said. He said doctors had reached out to
Express Scripts about issues around the price increase in the
niche product.
Express Scripts estimated that fewer than 2,000 of patients
covered by its plans are prescribed the drug annually, making it
a candidate for compounding on an individual basis.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by David Gregorio)