UPDATE 1-Imris Q2 loss doubles on higher costs

Aug 9 Imris Inc , which makes surgical
imaging systems, posted wider quarterly loss on higher operating
costs and said it expects gross profit to be lower this year.
Net loss widened to C$2.9 million, or 6 Canadian cents per
share, compared with a loss of C$1.4 million, or 6 Canadian
cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose 14 percent to C$18.9 million.
Operating expenses rose 14.6 percent to C$9.4 million.
Imris said it expects gross profit to be lower this year as
it spends more to launch new products.
It also said its order backlog for the quarter rose nearly 7
percent to C$97.5 million.
Shares of the company, which makes magnetic resonance
imaging systems, closed at C$4.26 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)