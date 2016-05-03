Quintiles, IMS Health agree to merge

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Medical contract research provider Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc and IMS Health Holdings Inc said they would merge, creating a company with a market value of more than $17.6 billion.
Under the deal, IMS Health shareholders will receive 0.384 shares of Quintiles for each share held.
After the deal, IMS Health shareholders will own about 51.4 percent of the combined company's shares, while Quintiles shareholders will own the rest.
IMS Health provides market and sales research services to the healthcare industry. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.