UPDATE 2-Quintiles, IMS Health to merge in $9 bln deal

May 3 Contract medical research provider Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc agreed to merge with healthcare information company IMS Health Holdings Inc in a deal worth about $9 billion.

The combined company, which will have a market value of nearly $18 billion, will offer drug and medical device makers services ranging from helping run clinical trials to tracking sales once a product has hit the market.

Quintiles will offer 0.384 of its shares, valuing each IMS Health share at $26.53, based on Quintiles' Monday close. Quintiles' shares were down 3 percent at $67, while IMS Health's shares were untraded before the opening bell on Tuesday.

The offer values the all-stock deal at about $9 billion, based on 339.3 million IMS diluted shares outstanding as of Dec. 31, according to Reuters data.

After the deal, IMS Health shareholders will own about 51.4 percent of the combined company, while Quintiles shareholders will own the rest.

The new company - Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - will be led by IMS Health Chief Executive Ari Bousbib, while Quintiles CEO Tom Pike will be the vice chairman.

Quintiles IMS Holdings will maintain dual headquarters in Danbury, Connecticut and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2016, is expected to add to the combined company's 2017 earnings.

IMS Health, which provides market and sales research services to the healthcare industry, was advised by Goldman Sachs. Its legal adviser was Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Quintiles' financial adviser was Barclays. Its legal advisers were Bryan Cave LLP and Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan.

The companies said they intended to refinance some debt in connection with the merger and that committed financing had been obtained. (Reporting by Natalie Grover, Ankur Banerjee and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)