BRIEF-Incadea says in takeover talks with Dealertrack Technologies

Dec 4 Incadea Plc :

* Statement re potential offer

* In discussions with Dealertrack Technologies Inc regarding a possible acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital of Incadea

* Takeover code requires dealertrack to by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 1 January 2015, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for company or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
