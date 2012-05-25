New AIM listing incadea sees 5-fold growth by 2015

* Raises 13.6 million pounds at 75 pence per share through
AIM placement
* To focus on Turkey and BRICs, especially China, to grow
* Intends to pay div this year
By Monika Shinghal
May 25 Car dealership software company incadea
Plc expects to grow sales fivefold over the next four
years by focusing on China and other emerging markets, the
Austria-based group's chief executive said on Friday.
"Brazil, Russia, India, China (BRIC) and Turkey are the most
promising and fastest growing auto markets in the world, and the
company will look to expand and cash in on the growth which
takes place here," Chief Executive Werner Leinauer told Reuters
as incadea's stock debuted on London's AIM stock market.
Leinauer, a former executive of German engineering group
Siemens AG, said the company expects to record 100
million euros in revenue by 2015, up from 19.6 million last
year.
In 2012, sales should reach 27.6 million euros, the CEO
said, citing forecasts from its broker Cenkos Securities, with
pretax profit at 5.8 million, about twice last year's level.
Incadea serves car dealerships for General Motors in
Europe, BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota
and Mercedes Benz, and competes with much larger market leader
Automatic Data Processing Inc in a highly fragmented
market.
It raised 13.6 million pounds ($21.33 million) of new
capital in the placing of 18.2 million new shares at 75 pence
each, valuing the company at 37.7 million pounds.
The proceeds would be used expand into new markets, invest
in group infrastructure, restructure debt and finance
acquisitions, the company said, adding that it intends to pay a
dividend this year.
At 1040 GMT, incadea shares were trading at 78 pence.