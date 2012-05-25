New AIM listing incadea sees 5-fold growth by 2015

* Raises 13.6 million pounds at 75 pence per share through AIM placement

* To focus on Turkey and BRICs, especially China, to grow

* Intends to pay div this year

By Monika Shinghal

May 25 Car dealership software company incadea Plc expects to grow sales fivefold over the next four years by focusing on China and other emerging markets, the Austria-based group's chief executive said on Friday.

"Brazil, Russia, India, China (BRIC) and Turkey are the most promising and fastest growing auto markets in the world, and the company will look to expand and cash in on the growth which takes place here," Chief Executive Werner Leinauer told Reuters as incadea's stock debuted on London's AIM stock market.

Leinauer, a former executive of German engineering group Siemens AG, said the company expects to record 100 million euros in revenue by 2015, up from 19.6 million last year.

In 2012, sales should reach 27.6 million euros, the CEO said, citing forecasts from its broker Cenkos Securities, with pretax profit at 5.8 million, about twice last year's level.

Incadea serves car dealerships for General Motors in Europe, BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota and Mercedes Benz, and competes with much larger market leader Automatic Data Processing Inc in a highly fragmented market.

It raised 13.6 million pounds ($21.33 million) of new capital in the placing of 18.2 million new shares at 75 pence each, valuing the company at 37.7 million pounds.

The proceeds would be used expand into new markets, invest in group infrastructure, restructure debt and finance acquisitions, the company said, adding that it intends to pay a dividend this year.

At 1040 GMT, incadea shares were trading at 78 pence.