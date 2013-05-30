FUND SCREEN-Income funds load up on stocks

By David Randall
NEW YORK, May 30 Bond fund managers have taken
an unusual approach to the prospect of rising interest rates:
buy stocks instead.
Some 352 mutual funds classified as bond funds hold some
stocks, the highest level in at least 18 years, according to
Morningstar. The move is partly a reflection of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's bond-buying stimulus program, which has pushed the
yield on the 10-year Treasury below the 2.1 percent average
dividend yield of companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock
index.
Yet some funds have taken to loading up on stocks even more.
The $25.7 million Ancora Income fund, for instance, has 83.9
percent of its portfolio in equities, the highest of any bond
fund, according to Lipper. The move is intended to protect
against rising inflation, said Jim Bernard, the firm's director
of fixed income, in a January note to investors.
The fund's prospectus allows its managers wide leeway in the
construction of the portfolio, including the purchase of
preferred shares. This class of stock comes with fixed dividends
that essentially make them trade like bonds, though they do not
offer the same protection to investors should a company go
bankrupt.
The strategy could be tested in the coming weeks and months,
as analysts expect the Fed to begin paring its stimulus program.
But not all stocks will offer protection from bond market
selloffs. Last week, utility and telecommunications shares, two
high-yielding defensive sectors that have been popular
alternatives to bonds, also fell.
Here are the 10 bond funds with the largest percentage of
their portfolios in stocks, according to Lipper.
Fund name Ticker Assets Equity 3 year
percentage annualized
performanc
e
Ancora ANICX $25.7 mil 83.9 8.4 %
Income
Nuveen NWS NWQAX $20.5 mil 83.5 13.2 %
Flexible
Income
First FPEIX $269.8 mil 78 N/A
Trust
Preferred
Securities
and Income
Advisory ADVNX $128.1 mil 74.6 N/A
Research
Strategic
Income
Destra DPIAX $41.8 mil 72 N/A
Preferred
& Income
Securities
AmericaFir AFPUX $30.1 mil 56.3 N/A
st Income
Trends
Forward AIAAX $21 mil 56.2 9.3 %
Income
Builder
Touchstone MXIIX $301.5 mil 41.9 9.4 %
Strategic
Income
Principal PPSIX $5.6 bil 37.1 12.8 %
Preferred
Securities
Cohen & CPXIX $2.4 bil 36.2 15.2 %
Steers
Preferred
Securities
& Income
Source: Lipper, Morningstar