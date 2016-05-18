Israel's Nice Systems to buy inContact for $940 mln

JERUSALEM May 18 Israeli software provider Nice
Systems said on Wednesday it was acquiring U.S.-based
inContact, a leader in cloud contact center software,
for about $940 million dollars.
Nice said it will pay $14 per share in cash and plans to
finance the deal with cash on hand as well as debt of up to $475
million.
It expects to close the deal before the end of 2016 and
expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings on an
adjusted basis in 2017.
The deal still needs regulatory approvals and inContact
shareholders' approval.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)