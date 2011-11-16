UPDATE 1-US approves Incyte's rare bone marrow disease drug

* First specific myelofibrosis treatment, orphan drug
* Incyte shares up 9 percent
Nov 16 U.S. drug regulators on Wednesday
approved Incyte Corp's (INCY.O) Jakafi, the first drug to
specifically treat the rare bone marrow disease myelofibrosis.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jakafi after
an expedited review that concluded ahead of deadline, sending
the company's shares up 9.2 percent to $13.76 on the Nasdaq.
The twice-a-day pill is an orphan drug, meaning it treats a
rare disease affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United
States. Clinically known as ruxolitinib, the drug is the lead
product for Wilmington, Delaware-based Incyte.
Myelofibrosis is a disorder in which scar tissue replaces
bone marrow, where new blood cells are normally created. As a
result, blood forms in organs such as the liver and spleen.
Scarring of bone marrow can lead to anemia, bleeding
problems and higher risks of infection, while blood formation
in the liver and spleen can cause those organs to swell.
Causes and risk factors of the disease are unknown, but it
is associated with the deregulation of enzymes called JAK 1 and
2, which are involved in regulating blood. Jakafi works by
inhibiting those enzymes.
Clinical trials of the drug showed it helps reduce the
swelling of spleen and disease-related symptoms, such as
abdominal discomfort, night sweats, severe itching and bone and
muscle pain.
The FDA said the medicine's most serious side effects
included low blood platelet levels, anemia, fatigue, diarrhea,
shortness of breath, headache, dizziness and nausea.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)