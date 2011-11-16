UPDATE 1-US approves Incyte's rare bone marrow disease drug

* First specific myelofibrosis treatment, orphan drug

* Incyte shares up 9 percent

Nov 16 U.S. drug regulators on Wednesday approved Incyte Corp's (INCY.O) Jakafi, the first drug to specifically treat the rare bone marrow disease myelofibrosis.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jakafi after an expedited review that concluded ahead of deadline, sending the company's shares up 9.2 percent to $13.76 on the Nasdaq.

The twice-a-day pill is an orphan drug, meaning it treats a rare disease affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Clinically known as ruxolitinib, the drug is the lead product for Wilmington, Delaware-based Incyte.

Myelofibrosis is a disorder in which scar tissue replaces bone marrow, where new blood cells are normally created. As a result, blood forms in organs such as the liver and spleen.

Scarring of bone marrow can lead to anemia, bleeding problems and higher risks of infection, while blood formation in the liver and spleen can cause those organs to swell.

Causes and risk factors of the disease are unknown, but it is associated with the deregulation of enzymes called JAK 1 and 2, which are involved in regulating blood. Jakafi works by inhibiting those enzymes.

Clinical trials of the drug showed it helps reduce the swelling of spleen and disease-related symptoms, such as abdominal discomfort, night sweats, severe itching and bone and muscle pain.

The FDA said the medicine's most serious side effects included low blood platelet levels, anemia, fatigue, diarrhea, shortness of breath, headache, dizziness and nausea. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)