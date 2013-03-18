Incyte shares fall on fears over Jakafi-related infection

March 18 Incyte Corp said a 75-year-old
male patient taking its lead drug to treat a rare bone marrow
disease developed a brain infection but that it was not
immediately clear whether the drug, ruxolitinib, caused it.
The company's shares fell 13 percent to $21.61 on Monday as
the lack of clarity on the cause of the infection, progressive
multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), led to concern among
investors.
Some media reports suggested that the patient had died of
the infection, but Incyte's Chief Drug Development and Medical
Officer Richard Levy told Reuters that the patient was still
alive.
Incyte said it would be premature to doubt whether the
drug's benefits outweighed its risks, and most analysts agreed.
The reason for the infection had not been determined, and
this case was observed in only one of the nearly 10,000 patients
who have been treated with ruxolitinib around the world, Cowen
and UBS analysts said.
Incyte said in a regulatory filing that an independent
assessment to determine the cause of the infection was planned
and that it had informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
about the episode. (r.reuters.com/mah76t)
Ruxolitinib is sold as Jakafi by Incyte in the United States
and as Jakavi by Swiss firm Novartis AG in other
countries to treat patients with intermediate or high-risk
myelofibrosis - a rare bone-marrow disease for which no other
therapy exists.
"One cannot rule out that there may be an association
between Jakafi and PML, and that over time the risk of PML
escalates to the point where it becomes a deterrent to use in
patients with less severe disease," Cowen & Co's Eric Schmidt
wrote in a note to clients, retaining his "outperform" rating on
Incyte stock.
The PML infection is caused by the JC virus, often seen in
AIDS patients whose immune systems are generally weak. The
infection causes further weakness and can lead to
life-threatening disability and death.
The proven tendency of Biogen Idec's big-selling
multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to cause PML is considered as a
major downside of the treatment.
Incyte's Levy said the first development of PML-related
symptoms in the patient occurred within the first two months of
his treatment, and that was "unusual."
"(It) probably means that the patient had an underlying
problem with the JC virus that is the cause of PML, before the
patient was started on our drug," he added.
Jakafi added $136.0 million to Incyte's total revenue of
$297.1 million in 2012, and last month the company forecast it
would rise to between $210 million and $225 million this year.
Analysts on average expect Jakafi to bring in sales of $223
million this year, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.
Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company closed down
4.2 percent on the Nasdaq. Nearly 9 million shares changed
hands, over six times their 10-day average trading volume.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Additional reporting
by Balaji Sridharan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)