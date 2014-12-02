UPDATE 1-Blackstone to sell IndCor Properties to Singapore's GIC for $8.1 bln

(Adds details, background)
Dec 1 Blackstone Group LP said it would
sell its U.S. industrial platform IndCor Properties to
affiliates of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd
for $8.1 billion.
As a result of the deal, IndCor will no longer pursue an
initial public offering filed in September, Blackstone said in a
statement.
Reuters reported in November that GIC was leading a
consortium to buy IndCor from Blackstone in a deal valued at
about $8 billion including debt.
Chicago-based IndCor was formed in 2010 as a portfolio
company of Blackstone and has a footprint of warehouses and
distribution centers across the United States, according to its
website.
GIC has stepped up its real-estate purchases in recent
months, buying office buildings in Tokyo and investing in
Australian student accommodation as a way to diversify its
portfolio and secure better yields.
GIC is estimated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to
manage around $320 billion in assets. Real estate accounted for
7 percent of its portfolio in the financial year to April 1,
according to its annual report.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.
Eastdil Secured, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup, Barclays
and RBC Capital Markets acted as advisers to Blackstone.
