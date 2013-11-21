BRIEF-Independent Bank to buy BOH Holdings

Nov 21 Independent Bank Group Inc :
* To acquire BOH Holdings Inc
* Merger consideration to consist of $34 million cash and 3.6
million shares of
Independent Bank Group common stock
* Says Independent Bank Group will pay an aggregate transaction
value of $170
million
* Upon completion of this acquisition and pending acquisitions,
co would have
total assets of approximately $3.2 billion
* Says james stein will serve as vice chairman/houston region
CEO and will
oversee Houston operations of combined co
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage